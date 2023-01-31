Nine tow truck workers held over fight

MELAKA: Nine men have been arrested in connection with a fight between two groups of tow truck workers in front of a petrol station in Jalan Datuk Haji Mohd Zain in Batu Berendam here.

Melaka Tengah district police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the incident, which has gone viral on Facebook, was due to a dispute over the right to tow a vehicle.

“Following the incident, eight suspects aged between 20 and 64 were arrested at the scene of the fight which happened at about 7.30 pm on Sunday while a 30-year-old man was nabbed by the roadside of Jalan Kota at 1.45 am yesterday,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the suspects had been remanded for two days beginning today.

They are being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, which provides for a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, on conviction.

Christopher advised the public not to make any speculation over the incident, saying offenders can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.-Bernama