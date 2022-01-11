Ninja Van Malaysia launches its largest warehouse

PETALING JAYA: Express logistics company Ninja Van Malaysia has unveiled its biggest warehouse located in Shah Alam (pix).

Spanning across 260,000 square feet, this new warehouse is in line with the company’s expansion plan to future-proof its volume growth trajectory and better support the growth of local SMEs and businesses.

“At Ninja Van Malaysia, we are constantly innovating and developing better infrastructure for increased speed and efficiency. Equipped with the latest sorting technology and equipment, our new warehouse is in line with our plans to deliver delight and speed to customers. This is why we’ve also recently started our seven-day operations schedule across the country,” said Ninja Van Malaysia CEO Adzim Halim in a statement today.

Ninja Van Malaysia continues to see a healthy growth in the number of parcel volumes since its inception in 2015. In 2021, the company observed a 98% increase in parcel volume as compared to 2020 due to the accelerated rise in e-commerce by both shippers and customers.

The new warehouse has a range of innovative technological equipment that is capable of processing over 400,000 parcels daily from all over the country. This figure more than doubles during peak periods.

To keep up with the demands of e-commerce, Ninja Van Malaysia has invested in technological equipment such as the DWS (Dimension Weighing and Scanning) machines used for inbound scanning and taking accurate measurements of the weight and dimensions of parcels, as well as automated rollers and conveyors. For the sorting process, warehouse employees utilise a multipurpose mobile scanner.

“Our warehouse currently operates in a hybrid manual-automated mode, which is reflective of the National 4IR Policy and the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint, as the technologies in place serve to create a more seamless and efficient process. With machines working alongside our warehouse employees, we are able to then create a more seamless and efficient process, ensuring that our parcels are delivered to customers in a timely manner,” said Adzim.