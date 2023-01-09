NIOSH-Mitra OSH Competency programme now extended to M40 Indian youths

PUTRAJAYA: The Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Competency programme, a collaboration between the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and Malaysian Indians Transformation Unit (Mitra) has now been extended to Indian youths in the M40 group.

Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar said the RM4.5 million funded programme was open to only Indian youths from the B40 group when it was initially introduced last year.

“The programme has also been upgraded to upskill participants to fulfil the needs of employers in various industries,” he said in a statement today, adding that four packages were currently offered, Safety and Health Officer, OSH Train the Trainer Competency-based, OSH Coordinator, and Safe Handling of Forklift Trucks.

Each package would cover other courses, for instance, the OSH Coordinator programme would include the confined space course, while the OSH Train the Trainer Competency-based programme would include components in first aid and mental health awareness, he said, as it would provide added value to prepare participants to be more effective in various tasks.

Sivakumar said his ministry aims to sign up 960 participants for the Occupational Safety & Health (OSH) Competency programme this year, adding that 172 Indian youths from the B40 group who have completed the NIOSH-Mitra programme have successfully secured suitable employment with the skills gained. -Bernama