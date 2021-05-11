No ban on goods vehicles during Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season: MOT

PUTRAJAYA: Goods vehicles are allowed to travel on public roads during this Aidilfitri festive season, said the Transport Minister (MOT).

“Due to a blanket ban on all interstate and inter-district travel nationwide from May 12 to June 7 to curb COVID-19 transmissions, the ministry will not implement any road ban on goods vehicles during the upcoming Aidilfitri festive season,“ it said in a statement today.

The MOT has implemented bans on goods vehicles from travelling on public roads during the yearly Hari Raya Aidilfitri season previously in a measure to reduce traffic congestion and raise road safety in anticipation of high volumes of road users returning to their hometowns for celebrations.

MOT also reminded road users to stay updated on the latest information by the National Security Council (MKN) at https://www.mkn.gov.my/ or Telegram channel at https://t.me/MKNRasmi and comply with the standard operating procedures against COVID-19 wherever applicable. -BERNAMA