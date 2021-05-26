No ban on travel between 8pm and 8am

SHAH ALAM: Police have clarified that travel between 8pm and 8am does not breach the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Covid-19 movement control order (MCO) .

Shah Alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said that there are no such conditions in the SOP that prohibit vehicles to be on the road between 8pm and 8am.

The district police chief’s clarification came after a video showing a motorist being flagged down by a traffic policeman at a roadblock at Jalan Persiaran Anggerik Eria, Section 31 here today at 7am surfaced in the social media.

In the video, the policeman is heard telling the motorist that it was yet to be 8am and requested for his “MCO travel letter”.

The policeman is heard saying that the fine is RM2,000 for not observing the SOP and asks for the motorist’s MyKad.

Baharudin said no summons was issued to the motorist.

“The policeman explained conditions in the SOP and asked him where he was heading out to. He did not issue him a summons. There is no rule that states no travel between 8pm and 8am. However, 78 summonses for traffic offences and one for the non-compliance of the MCO SOP were issued at the roadblock. The summons for the MCO breach was issued to a motorist who exceeded the maximum of three persons in a car condition. There was a fourth passenger on board,“ he said.