No casualties in Bukit Setongkol, Kuantan bridge collapse

KUANTAN: A bridge that is frequently used by residents of Bukit Setongkol Perdana, Bukit Setongkol here collapsed this morning, however, no casualties were reported in the incident.

A spokesman of the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) said the incident was believed to have occurred due to soil erosion under the bridge during continuous rain.

“Firefighters have been monitoring the location to ensure the public stays away from the area,“ he said when contacted today.

He said six personnel from Indera Mahkota Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene of the incident after they received a distress call about the incident at 8.42 am.

A resident M. Paramasivam, 46, said he only became aware of the incident at 7 am today before contacting the village head to inform him of the unsafe condition of the bridge.

“The bridge was closed off due to the fear of children playing in the area,“ he said and added that the bridge is almost 30 years old and is often used by local residents.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Indera Mahkota MP who is also Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah when met at the scene of the incident said that a report has been made to the authorities for follow-up action and the route has also been closed by the fire department to avoid any untoward incident.-Bernama