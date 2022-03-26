No casualties reported after a 6.0-magnitude quake hits China Qinghai

XINING: No casualties have been reported after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake jolted northwest China's Qinghai Province Saturday, Xinhua news agency quoted local authorities.

The quake struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12:21 a.m. Saturday Beijing Time. The epicentre was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The epicentre was located in an unpopulated area at an altitude of 4,410 meters. There are no villages within 20 km of the epicentre, according to the emergency management bureau of Delingha.

Tremors were felt by residents in Delingha and the cities of Jiuquan, Jiayuguan and Zhangye, the bureau said.

From 12.21 am to 2.50 am Saturday, nine earthquakes measuring above magnitude 3 struck Delingha.

Emergency inspections have been launched across the city. So far there have been no reports of casualties or property damage, said Wang Shaochun, head of the bureau.

Water and gas supplies have not been affected, and other public facilities continue to function normally, Wang added.

Affected by the earthquake, several trains running in the region are expected to be delayed, according to Xining railway station of China Railway Qinghai-Tibet Group Co., Ltd. -Bernama