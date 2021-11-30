No climbing activities in permanent forest reserves from tomorrow

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Forestry Department (JPNS) will not allow any climbing activity in Permanent Forest Reserves (HSK) in the state from tomorrow (Dec 1).

Through a notice uploaded on its official Facebook, its director Datuk Ahmad Fadzil Abd Majid said climbing activities in the permanent forest reserve areas in the state would be closed until January 31 next year.

He said action under the National Forestry Act 1985 (Adoption) Enactment would be taken against trespassers.

When contacted, he said the ban was made to avoid injuries or mishap among climbers during the current monsoon period.

The public could contact JPNS via 03-55447000/03-55447507 or e-mail to admin-eco-park@forestry.gov.my for further information.-Bernama