No compromise on armed forces personnel involved in migrant smuggling - Affendi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) will not compromise with any of its officers and personnel, who are found to be colluding with migrant smugglers.

Chief of the Defence Forces Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang (pix) said they have taken a firm approach on the matter, in order to maintain the image of the security forces which are responsible for ensuring the sovereignty and well-being of the country is preserved.

“The Armed Forces, however, leaves it to the authorities, to take any further action on those directly or indirectly involved with the syndicates smuggling illegal immigrants,” he said in a statement today.

He said this in reference to a statement issued by Johor Police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay today, on the arrest of 18 law enforcement officers and personnel of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and ATM, following the arrest of 40 suspects of a human smuggling syndicate on June 4.

“The ATM also wants to confirm that two officers and three ATM personnel were suspected of smuggling illegal immigrants on June 4,” he said.

He said the arrest involving ATM personnel showed the effectiveness of the ‘Ops Benteng’, under the supervision of the National Task Force.

Earlier, Bernama reported that Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed iof informing that 371 people had been detained within four days of the third phase of ‘Op Covid-19 Benteng’, during the Movement Control Order (MCO) on June 4 to 7. -Bernama