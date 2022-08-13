No compromise on MRSM school bullying issue: Mahdzir

SERDANG: Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid says the ministry will not compromise with any Maktab Rendah Sains Mara (MRSM) student who is involved in acts of bullying.

“According to the standard operating procedure, we will expel the student (involved in bullying) from MRSM.

“This (bullying) incident happened in MRSM Kepala Batas, Penang, where a student was bullied by another. After the disciplinary committee sat and found the case was one of bullying, the bully (student) was expelled,“ he said after visiting the 2022 Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) Exhibition today.

Mahdzir was asked about an alleged bullying case involving an MRSM student that went viral on social media recently.

He said, however, that he had full faith in educators at the institution to address the matter effectively.

Earlier, a post by a woman claiming that her daughter had been a victim of bullying since June had gone viral on social media.

She also claimed that her daughter's uniform had been scribbled on and her hair cut while she was asleep.

Local media reported today that Kuantan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu confirmed his team had received two police reports involving the school warden and the victim's mother.-Bernama