No compromise over abusing, falsifying interstate, inter-district travel documents - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not compromise with any quarters who abuse or falsify documents on interstate and inter-district travel or flout the Movement Control Order (MCO) standard operating procedures (SOP).

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said PDRM would take firm action in line with the stipulated regulations.

He said several members of the public had been detected committing such offences during interstate and inter-district travel operations.

‘’In the effort to implement the government’s decision to continue checking the spread of increasing COVID-19 transmissions, PDRM will continue to monitor and limit movements especially interstate and inter-district travels.

“PDRM too will be more careful when considering approval for inter-district and interstate travel applications,’’ he said in a statement today.

Acryl Sani said the public were advised to continue complying with the stipulated SOP and play their roles in checking the spread of the pandemic. — Bernama