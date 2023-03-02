No-contest motion did not breach Umno constitution: Ahmad Maslan

KUALA LUMPUR: The passing of a no-contest motion for the president and deputy president posts during Umno General Assembly 2022 recently did not breach the party’s constitution or rules, said Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

“Everything went smoothly. About 90 per cent of the delegates agreed that the president and deputy president posts would not be contested.There have been many times in Umno’s 77-year history that the positions have not been contested,“ he said a Facebook posting today.

On Jan 31, Umno met and provided an explanation to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) regarding the passing of the motion.