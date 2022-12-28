No definite time period for flood victims to replace personal documents: JPN

KUALA NERUS: There is no definite time period for flood victims to replace their personal documents, said National Registration Department (NRD) director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh (pix).

He said there was no need for flood victims to rush to replace their documents such as identity cards and birth certificates, if they have more urgent matters to attend to.

However, should they need to settle their children’s schooling matters or for banking purposes which require the documents, they are advised to replace them immediately to avoid problems later.

“Even if there is no deadline given, we hope they will not wait too long because schools are reopening ... and the documents would be needed by then,” he told reporters after presenting donations to Terengganu NRD staff who were affected by the floods in Taman Desa Tanjung Damai, here today.

To facilitate flood victims, Ruslin said the department has mobilised its personnel at the affected areas to help victims apply for replacement of lost or damaged personal documents for free.

In addition they are also not required to submit supporting documents such as police reports in their application.

“When the documents are ready after three to five days, we will deliver it to them,” he said.

He said so far this year, 6,853 identity cards have been replaced and issued by the NRD for various reasons adding that the number is expected to increase since the floods in Terengganu and Kelantan have just ended.-Bernama