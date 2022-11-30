No directive for BN to give way in Padang Serai: Candidate Sivaraj

KULIM: The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate in Padang Serai, Datuk C. Sivaraj, said he had not received any instruction from the party’s top leadership to give way to other contenders for the parliamentary seat.

As such, Sivaraj said he would continue campaigning although Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak had suggested that BN make way for PH to reciprocate PH’s gesture in the Tioman election in Pahang.

“I have not been contacted by the leadership about this, and I will continue to campaign more aggressively until directed otherwise.

“By right they (PH) should be the one giving way because I have been working the ground for three years and I already know most of the voters,” he told reporters during his campaign rounds today.

He was asked to comment on PH’s decision to give way to the BN candidate in Tioman and whether he had been asked to do the same for the PH candidate in Padang Serai.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sofee said PH needed to work hard to retain the Padang Serai seat if BN refused to compromise and give way to PH.

“I have a big responsibility to ensure PH wins here to preserve the legacy of the late M. Karupaiya (who won the seat in the last general election).

However, Mohamad Sofee said he had not held any discussions with Sivaraj about BN giving way to PH, as this was a matter for the top leaders of both coalitions to decide.

Yesterday, Amanah announced that its candidate contesting on the PH ticket in the Tioman state seat would make way for the BN candidate to increase the latter’s chances of winning.

Amanah secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said the move was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two coalitions in the Pahang and federal unity governments.

The Tioman and Padang Serai contests in the 15th General Election were postponed following the death of a candidate in each seat. Polling for both seats will now be held on Dec 7.-Bernama