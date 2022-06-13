No discussion at Bersatu meeting on Ismail Sabri’s position as PM

IPOH: There was no discussion on the position of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as prime minister at the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) supreme council meeting last Wednesday.

Bersatu deputy president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu(pix) said at the meeting, they only discussed preparations in facing the 15th General Election and problems currently faced by the people.

“We support the current prime minister and we want a stable government in order to focus on solving the people’s problems and not politicians’ personal problems.

“We discussed the party’s preparations in facing the coming General Election, rising cost of living, the high price of food and on finding ways to assist the government in solving problems faced by the people,” he said when met by reporters when officiating at the opening of Surau Al-Faizin at Sekolah Kebangsaan Pasukan Polis Hutan Ulu Kinta, here, today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said Bersatu had always prioritised solving the people’s problems and not on the matters as claimed by some quarters.

“It is a lie as Bersatu did not discuss politics at the meeting but on the people’s problems,” he added.

A local newspaper reported today, from sources which claimed that among the matters discussed at the meeting were that if Bersatu could obtain the support of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), it could change the government of Ismail Sabri without waiting for the General Election and regain the post of prime minister.-Bernama