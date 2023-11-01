No discussion on implementation of GST since Unity Govt set up: Ahmad Maslan

SHAH ALAM: There has not been any discussion or meeting held regarding the re-implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) since the Unity Government was established, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

“That’s all I can say. The government has not discussed it (GST). There has been no decision on that yet. For the time being we are implementing what is being implemented,” he said.

But Ahmad Maslan emphasised the implementation of GST is good with 83 per cent of countries in the world having used the taxation system.

“Conducting a study (on GST) from ordinary universities to world-renowned universities, no one says GST is not good. If it is not good, why do 83 per cent of countries in the world implement something that is not good,” he told the media after officiating the National Accountant Convention 3.0 here today.

In the meantime, Ahmad Maslan said the government is currently examining ways to increase government income without having to implement new taxes.

“Efforts in that direction are being made and I take a small example, such as if we can reduce leakage in terms of smuggling. Some say tax evasion from these cigarettes is approximately RM5 billion.

“So if we tighten everything related to tax evasion and cigarette smuggling, then without any new taxes, the government can get an increase (in income) of RM3 billion to RM5 billion,“ he said.

Commenting on the increase in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR), Ahmad suggested Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) provides information to the people in the event of any new announcement regarding the rate.

“I have already received a briefing from them (BNM) and I mentioned that the understanding needs to be given to the community. What is the relationship between OPR, inflation, exchange rate and economic growth.

“The people may not clearly understand the matter because it is not their field, so it is BNM’s duty to explain to the people before making an announcement that only they understand,” he said.-Bernama