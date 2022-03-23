No elements of arson in Sepang district police HQ fire

SEPANG: No elements of sabotage were detected in the fire at the Criminal Investigation Division (BSJ) office of the Sepang district police headquarters (IPD) yesterday, police said.

Sepang district police chief ACP Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said this was confirmed by a Selangor Fire and Rescue Department fire investigation division team headed by Azlan Rahmat who conducted investigations at the scene until 10.30 pm.

It was reported that the fire broke out on the first floor of the building at 6 pm and was put out by firemen 40 minutes later. The incident went viral on social media.

Wan Kamarul Azran said the fire started at the BSJ office before spreading to the adjoining office of the senior investigating officer and meeting room.

“No investigation papers caught fire in the incident,“ he said when contacted today.

Wan Kamarul Azran said preliminary checks showed that almost the whole BSJ office was damaged by fire and the water sprayed to put out the blaze.

Internet connection was also disrupted after fibre optic cables were damaged in the fire, he said.-Bernama