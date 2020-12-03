No estimate of contingency spending, says deputy health minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Health Ministry does not know yet how much its contingency spending will be in case of an unexpected spike in new Covid-19 cases, its Deputy Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this was because the ministry had already used up its previous allocation.

“The ministry doesn’t have the estimation for contingency spending yet, but as it is, the allocation given is RM1 billion which we have exceeded as we have spent about RM1.2 billion,“ Dagang said in response to a question by Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun).

Wan Hassan had asked if the ministry has an estimation for contingency spending should there be an exponential spike in new Covid-19 cases.

In March, the government announced an additional RM1 billion allocation for the Health Ministry as part of the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package.

Last month, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said his ministry has spent RM1.075 bil from a special Covid-19 allocation besides its existing allocations to manage the pandemic.