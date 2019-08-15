No evidence of foul play in death of Nora Anne (Updated)

SEREMBAN: Authorities have ruled out foul play in the case of deceased 15-year old Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin.

Seremban police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, told reporters that experts who conducted the nine-hour autopsy on Nora Anne’s remains revealed that her death was due to upper gastrointestinal bleeding and that she was not raped.

“There was nothing to show that she was abducted or subjected to any form of violence,“ DCP Mohamad said, adding that the intestinal bleeding could have been caused by prolonged starvation.

He said the postmortem also revealed that Nora could have been dead, not more than two or three days before her body was found.

“There were no injuries to her body, except for scratches and light wounds to her leg and this was not the cause of her death,“

“Several samples from Nora Anne’s body have also been sent to the Chemistry Department for a detailed postmortem report,“ he added.

According to Mohamad, although no elements of abduction were found, the case is still being investigated on grounds of a missing person. He added that the family may claim her body at any time but they have yet to make any preparations to do so.

Commenting on reports from the French police who are conducting further investigations based on grounds of an abduction, Mohamad said he was not aware of the matter. However he said that authorities from France, England and Ireland are working closely on the investigation.

Earlier, Reuters had reported that French police had opened a criminal investigation into Nora Anne’s disappearance. This has been confirmed by a spokesman via text message.

Apparently, French prosecutors are said to launch investigations on cases involving French nationals abroad, the press agency reported. Nora Anne’s father Sebastien is French, while her mother Meabh is from Ireland.