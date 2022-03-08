No favouritism in giving aid, loans to entrepreneurs: Noh Omar

PONTIAN: The government has not been practising favouritism in giving aid or loans to any entrepreneur although they may have a different political ideology than the ruling government’s, said Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Tan Sri Noh Omar(pix).

He stressed that instead, assistance would still be given as long as they could meet the conditions set in applying for it.

“We (in the ministry) are open and do not practise favouritism in helping the entrepreneurs as we want to develop the country’s economy and this requires the cooperation of all parties, especially from the entrepreneurs themselves.”

He said this at a dialogue session held in conjunction with the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Entrepreneurs and Cooperatives Programme in Benut, here, today with Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad also present.

This was in response to a question from an entrepreneur on the considerations given in channelling aid to them like their political ideology which could be different from the ruling government’s.

Meanwhile, Noh said the Johor government was among the state governments that gave good cooperation to the ministry in implementing various programmes towards developing the entrepreneurs’ businesses in these states.

“In fact, the Johor government has provided RM100 million in funds to enable the entrepreneurs to take loans, for instance, RM10 million from Bank Rakyat without incurring any interest as the interest will be paid by the state government.

“Such an allocation shows that the Johor Menteri Besar is sensitive to the need of helping entrepreneurs.

“Hence, to ensure this effort is continuous, it is important for the people of Johor to retain leaders like Datuk Hasni who could look into their plight,“ he added. -Bernama