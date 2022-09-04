No foul play in two siblings found burnt in house fire: Police

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have ruled out foul play in the death of two siblings who were found burnt in a house fire in Jalan Bunga Raya Besar, Kampung Dato Sulaiman Menteri, here yesterday, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat(pix).

He said the incident should be a lesson, especially for parents, to ensure the safety of their home, including on the use of electrical appliances.

“Take a lesson from what happened yesterday. The police did investigate, but there is no element of crime involved,” he said when visiting the scene of the fire, during which he also handed over donation to the victims’ father, today.

Also present was Johor deputy police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin.

Kamarul Zaman said the police will also help speed up the autopsy process of the two children at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, today.

In the fire, which broke out in a single storey-house at about 1.40 pm yesterday, firemen found the bodies of the two siblings, three-year-old Muhammad Zafran Muhammad Fikri and his sister, Nurul Hawa Zafira, two, on the bedroom floor.

Meanwhile, the children’s father, Muhammad Fikri Abdul Mubian, 28, said his wife, Nurul Ain Najihah Zulkifli, 27, was still in trauma, having lost both the children.

He said the family had only moved into the rented house four months ago.

“My wife told me that the children had just taken their bath and meal and she left the house for a while to throw the rubbish.

“I cannot blame anyone, it is fated, I have to accept it,” said Muhammd Fikri, adding that he was away at work when the fire broke out.-Bernama