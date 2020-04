GEORGE TOWN: With the focus being on health, safety and the economy, the arts and culture sector seems to have been overlooked by the government in its efforts to give the nation a lifeline out of the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to interest groups and those in the sector, it is an equally significant component of the nation’s economic health, particularly in its role in boosting the tourism sector.

As such, they said, the government should not have excluded the creative sector from its stimulus package.

Penang Art Gallery chairman Lee Khai pointed out that the sector is just as hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the movement control order.

“Unfortunately, we have been left out of the stimulus package,” he said in an interview with theSun.

“The authorities tend to overlook the creative sector because we’re seen as minor contributors to the country’s economic growth,” he added.

The Penang Institute, a state think tank, has voiced similar concerns. Its special projects officer for social anthropology, Lim Sok Swan, said the failure to include the creative sector in the stimulus package highlighted the neglect of such skills.

She urged the government to take a leaf out of the books of other countries where creative pursuits share equal standing with economic plans.

Lim cited the cases of the United Kingdom and Singapore where there already is a financial allocation to keep the arts and culture alive.

The Arts Council of England has announced the allocation of an emergency response package worth the equivalent of RM854 million to ensure that organisations in the creative sector are able to continue functioning.

In Singapore, S$55 million (RM167 million) has been set aside for a similar purpose.

Lim said there is an urgent need to establish a comprehensive support system that includes those in the creative sector.

Lee pointed out that Malaysia has a “remarkable artistic and cultural backdrop” supported by an elite circle of creative talent.

So far, only Penang has shown support for the creative sector. Even so, a proper stimulus package is still not forthcoming yet.

All that state executive councillor Yeoh Soon Hin could say was that Penang was “working out a package to alleviate the financial difficulties of these artists”.

At the federal level, a spokesman for the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry said the matter “is being studied” and would be raised by its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Read the story on our iPaper:

No help yet for arts and culture sector