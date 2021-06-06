No IGP directive to report anti-vaxxers via portal - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have described as fake a message which quoted Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani as asking the public to report anti-vaccine groups to a police portal.

Supt A. Skandaguru of Bukit Aman Corporate Communications Department said the fake message, which has gone viral on social media, asked the public to report “anti-vaccine instigators” via https://ereporting.rmp.gov.my/register.aspx.

“The portal mentioned in the fake message is actually the portal for Royal Malaysia Police’s (PDRM) pilot service project in several locations for people to make online police reports on non-criminal cases or those requiring further investigations,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public to stop circulating the message.

“Anyone having doubts (on authenticity of messages) can enquire with PDRM through the official Facebook account https://www.facebook.com/pdrmsiaofficial/ or other official social media platforms of the police force,” he said. — Bernama