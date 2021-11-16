No information on whereabout of Jho Low: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry admitted it has no information on the whereabouts of fugitive businessman Low Teak Jho or Jho Low as of today.

Its Minister, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix) said Singapore and the United States have also filed court actions against the businessman concerned but also failed to locate the wanted individual.

“The ministry via the Royal Malaysia Police is committed to tracking down the whereabouts of Low Taek Jho or Jho Low to bring him back to face investigations.

‘On this matter, I wish to inform that apart from Malaysia, Singapore had also filed charges against Low Taek Jho in 2016 and had obtained Red Notice from Interpol (International Police) in the same year.

“The United State also filed charges in the court in New York in 2018 and a warrant of arrest was issued on Jho Low in the same year,” he said when winding up the debate on the 2022 Supply Bill at policy stage at Dewan Rakyat today.

Hamzah explained that there was no information acquired by Malaysia or Singapore or the United States from any 194 Interpol member countries on the whereabouts of Jho Low.

He said apart from the statements of the former Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador issued in 2019 and 2020 that Jho Low was believed to be hiding in China and was protected by Beijing was denied by the Chinese Embassy last year.

On Dec 4, 2018, the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court issued a warrant of arrest for Jho Low to assist investigations into the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal.

Since then, various efforts have been made by Malaysian authorities to bring the man back.

Jho Low is not only wanted by the authorities for the investigation on the misappropriation of 1MDB funds but he is also an important witness in the trial involving former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.-Bernama