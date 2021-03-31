No intention to withdraw support for Johor MB - Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: Johor Bersatu has no intention of withdrawing its support for Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s leadership, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix, center) said.

The prime minister, who is also Johor Bersatu chief, said the party was now focused on issues concerning the people, besides also wanting to steer clear from conflicts at all levels.

“So far, no decision has been made (on withdrawing support for Hasni).

“Bersatu’s focus is on the people and to avoid conflicts that could be damaging in the state and at national level,” he told reporters after chairing the Johor Bersatu and Johor Perikatan Nasional (PN) meetings held separately at a hotel here today.

Similar to the stand adopted at the Federal level to retain all Umno ministers in the Cabinet, Muhyiddin said the same applies in Johor.

Muhyiddin also hoped Johor Umno will act more fairly towards Bersatu following grouses about village chief positions being distributed without proper discussions.

“This matter (distribution of village chief positions) has caused dissatisfaction, but for the good of the people in Johor, we will remain (with Umno). That is our promise, not for Umno, but for Johor,” he said.

Johor Bersatu, via its deputy chairman Md Nasir Hashim, was reported to have sent out a reminder that the Johor government could fall anytime if any two assemblymen in the state become disappointed with Johor Umno’s stand.

This follows a statement by Hasni, who is also Johor Umno chief, at the Umno general assembly on Sunday in which Md Nasir alleged had belittled Bersatu despite the party supporting him when the current state government was formed last year.

Umno at its general assembly had adopted a resolution to sever political ties with PN in the 15th General Election (GE15). — Bernama