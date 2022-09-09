No Interpol member state has confirmed Jho Low’s whereabouts: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: An extradition request for fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, cannot be made, as no Interpol member state has confirmed his presence in their respective countries, says Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said efforts to trace Jho Low were still ongoing and all information received about the individual’s whereabouts in foreign countries was checked for its validity, including through cooperation with the authorities in the countries concerned.

“Parties who have information regarding the location of Jho Low are requested to channel it to the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s Infoline at 013-2111222 (Whatsapp only) or to head to the nearest police station.

“Every piece of information received will be scrutinised for validity and will be channelled to Interpol to seek further verification assistance from the member countries involved,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He said the ‘red notice’ (Fugitive Wanted for Prosecution) issued by Interpol to 195 member countries serves to inform and seek information assistance from the respective countries regarding the whereabouts of fugitive criminals.

According to Acryl Sani, if any member country detects the whereabouts of a wanted criminal, Interpol there is responsible for channelling the information to the country that obtained the red notice for the extradition application process.

He said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) remained committed to ensuring that Jho Low was arrested and brought to justice, including filing 13 charges in court against him in absentia involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

He said the police had also sought and obtained a red notice against Jho Low in 2018.

“In addition to PDRM, foreign authorities in Singapore and the United States are also investigating Low Taek Jho. Both countries have filed charges against Low Taek Jho,“ he said.

A news portal previously reported that ‘Billion Dollar Whale’ co-author Bradley Hope had claimed in the first episode of the programme ‘Where is Jho Low? The Search for the 1MDB Fraud Mastermind’, broadcast on YouTube, that Jho Low was believed to have been detected abroad in 2019.

In the episode, Hope, along with co-author Tom Wright shared a photo showing Jho Low with two unknown individuals at a restaurant in a theme park in a foreign country. Hope claimed that the photo, dated Dec 24, 2019, was received from a reliable source.

Jho Low is wanted to assist in the investigation related to the 1MDB scandal.-Bernama