No issue of leakage, sale of personal data by AirAsia - JPDP

PUTRAJAYA: The Personal Data Protection Department (JPDP) today confirmed that there is no issue of leakage and sale of personal data involving AirAsia Bhd Group.

JPDP in a statement today said it had received an explanation from AirAsia on a media report over the alleged sale of the airline customers’ personal data to an American firm.

“There is no issue of leakage and sale of personal data and JPDP is satisfied with the explanation given by AirAsia regarding the issue,” the statement said.

JPDP also stressed that the sale of personal data is an offence under Section 130 of the Personal Data Protection Act, which provides for a maximum fine of RM500,000 and imprisonment of up to three years or both, upon conviction.

Previously, AirAsia Group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes was quoted by the media as saying that a US firm is willing to give a loan of up to US$1 billion (RM4.14) to the company for the data of its customers it has accumulated from its business over the years.

The statement had raised concerns among AirAsia customers about the security of their personal data. — Bernama