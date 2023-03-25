No issue of reduced workforce if more monopolies dismantled: Sivakumar

BATU GAJAH: The government has given an assurance that there will be no reduction in the workforce if more existing monopolies are dismantled in the country.

Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) said the issue does not arise because the demand for labour in the country is high.

“The problem I see is that many of the unemployed are too choosy about jobs, that is the problem.

“So, if we want to look at the vacancies that exist, there’s a lot. So, I don’t think this process will have any adverse effect on existing jobs in the country, there is no problem,” he said.

He said this when met after the 2023 Iftar donation handing over ceremony totalling RM155,000 to 31 mosques and surau in the Batu Gajah Parliamentary constituency, here, today.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that the government is reviewing all existing monopolies in the country to ensure that the public enjoys fair and better service

Anwar was commenting on whether the government was looking to unravel more monopolies following the decision to end Puspakom Sdn Bhd’s (Puspakom) monopoly on vehicle inspections.

Previously, Anwar said the government would reconsider Touch ‘n Go’s monopoly on highway toll collection.

Sivakumar, who is also Batu Gajah Member of Parliament, said the government was also serious about breaking the monopoly in the hiring of foreign workers so that no party will be able to reap high profits from the current needs of industries.

“Of course, we do not want any party to monopolise any business, except in situations where it is unavoidable.

“If possible, the government wants to ensure that there is healthy competition, the quality of goods and services can be improved and, at the same time, help bring down the costs.

“If we let any one party continue to have a monopoly, then the people will eventually lose out because those who monopolise will always reap the highest profit,” he said. -Bernama