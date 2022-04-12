No M'sians affecetd in railway blast incident in Sadao, Thailand: Perlis exco

KANGAR: No Malaysians were affected in the railway blast incident in Sadao, Thailand this afternoon, says Izizam Ibrahim, the Perlis executive council member in charge of border relations and cooperation.

He said from the information he received the incident did not involve any deaths or injuries.

“I also understand that no Malaysians were involved in the incident involving a cargo train carrying rubber commodities,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He added that no passenger trains were affected in the incident.

The media previously reported that the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) train service from Hatyai to Padang Besar, Malaysia was disrupted after a section of the track was bombed near the Klong Ngek Railway Station in Sadao, Thailand.-Bernama