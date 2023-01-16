No Malaysians affected in Indonesia earthquake

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians have been reportedly affected by the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that jolted Aceh and North Sumatra, Indonesia, early this morning, the Malaysian Consulate General in Medan confirmed.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement this afternoon said Malaysians who required consular assistance or had any further questions could contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan by phone at: +62 61 4531342 and +62 61 4523992 or by email: mwmedan@kln.gov.my

The earthquake hit the western province of Aceh, Indonesia at 5.20 am (local time), Monday.

So far, no loss of life has been reported and the infrastructure damage is still being assessed by the authorities.

According to media reports, tremors were also felt in the nearby province of North Sumatra. -Bernama