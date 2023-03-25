No Marburg virus disease detected in M’sia so far: Dr Zaliha

SEGAMAT: No Marburg virus disease has been detected in the country so far, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

However, she said the Health Ministry (MOH) will continue to take preventive measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

She said control and surveillance, especially at the country's international entry gates, will be intensified as they keep track of the development of the virus from time to time.

“Whenever there is any news about such a virus, we will carry out surveillance, especially on travellers from Africa.

“However, no cases of the virus have been detected in the country, so far,” she told reporters after the Johor 2023 Ramadan Bazaar Walkabout at the Sekijang Ramadan Bazaar in Taman Utama, here, today.

She advised Malaysians who have just returned from Africa to undergo tests at nearby hospitals and clinics if they display symptoms of deteriorating health.

Earlier, Malawi's MOH issued an alert on the Marburg virus disease, which has so far claimed five lives in Tanzania’s northwestern region of Kagera. -Bernama