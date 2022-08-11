No misunderstanding with Anwar: Rafizi

JOHOR BAHRU: PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli (pix) today denied that was no understanding between him and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim following their conflicting statements, as claimed.

This was over the expected number of seats to be won by Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming 15th General Election (GE15).

“I have been consistent from the beginning and now with the fourth day of campaigning, we are actually in a good position and can be seen as being able to win 80 seats.

“But in the coming two weeks, if our campaigning gets even better with we meeting more people, we can win 90 to 100 seats. So it’s true as Anwar has said that we could win 100 seats,“ he said at a Sembang Santai (Casual Conversation) programme held in Tebrau, here, today.

Yesterday, Barisan Nasional treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein reportedly said that Rafizi and Anwar had given different expected numbers of seats that could be won PH, hence, there was no consensus or understanding between the two PKR leaders.

Mohd Rafizi, who is also the PH candidate for the Pandan parliamentary seat, said the prediction was made based on a number of factors including the feedback gathered, data collection, impressions through social media and voters’ acceptance during the face-to-face campaigning.

In GE15, Mohd Rafizi will be facing Pandan division MCA chief Leong Kok Wee, who is representing BN, and former MCA president Ong Tee Keat, representing Warisan.

Rafizi won the seat in GE13 by defeating the BN candidate and an Independent with a majority of 26,729 votes. However, in GE14, he was not eligible to contest due to a court case involving him.-Bernama