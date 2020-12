KUALA LUMPUR: Beginning today, there will be no limit on the number of customers allowed per table at restaurants as long as they practise physical distancing, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said this was yet another relaxation to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set for areas under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and Conditional MCO (CMCO).

The number of dine-in customers would also be subject to the size of the table and this rule applies in all areas except those under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), he said.

“There have been calls from the public (to remove limit on customers per table) because interstate travel is now allowed and there is no limit on the number of passengers in a vehicle. So, many are going out with family and it is impractical to be seated separately in restaurants,” he told a press conference at Wisma Pertahanan here today.

However, Ismail Sabri said the SOP relaxations announced by the government since Dec 7 were not a green light for the people to be complacent as the Covid-19 pandemic had not ended yet.

He reminded those going back to their hometowns for Christmas to always abide by the SOP to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are heading towards the opening of more sectors and further relaxations (of SOP) because we know the RMCO is scheduled to end on Dec 31, but the government has not decided on the next step (extend or end RMCO).

“We cannot be tied to the SOP forever, so we need self-discipline to protect our health and that of our family,” he added.

Ismail Sabri clarified that social activities are still prohibited in areas under CMCO although inter-district and interstate travel is allowed.

“Although there are relaxations in terms of movements, social activities are still not allowed,” he said.

“Only RMCO areas are allowed to hold wedding receptions, meetings and the like. Nevertheless, the SOP must be observed,” he said.

Now that interstate travel is allowed, the government would discuss with the Sarawak State Security Council the possibility of doing away with the compulsory 14-day quarantine for people entering the state, he added.

The government was aware of complaints by Sarawakians wishing to return home for Christmas that they would have to be quarantined for 14 days, he said.

In another development, he said the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry had been asked to scrutinise several proposals on reopening of tourism destinations like Zoo Negara and Legoland in Johor for consideration by the National Security Council.

The Youth and Sports Ministry needed to do the same thing for the possible resumption of sports activities like football and futsal, he added. — Bernama