PUTRAJAYA: The Transport Ministry will not be postponing the date to start enforcing regulations on e-hailing services as the three-month reprieve given to obtain Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Licence is adequate.

Speaking to reporters at a media conference in his ministry here today, its Minister Anthony Loke said for those who have not done so, they are told to register themselves for PSV licence test as soon as possible.

“There are five more weeks before the enforcement date (Oct 12) starts and we have given e-hailing drivers adequate time to meet the conditions and I hope there would be no more complaints about not having enough notice and reminder,” he said.

Loke said the ministry is not putting any target on the total number of drivers required to obtain PSV licence but so far the number of candidates who passed PSV is more then 55,000 and they are full-time e-hailing drivers.

“Some e-hailing operators claimed there were more than 100,000 e-hailing drivers in the country but a large portion of them are working part-time or only getting registered for fun with the service,” he said. — Bernama