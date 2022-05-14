No more traffic congestion at Jalan Tun Razak with opening of flyover

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of a flyover connecting Jalan Langgak Golf and Kampung Pandan Roundabout is expected to overcome traffic congestion, especially during peak hours at Jalan Tun Razak here,

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim(pix) said work on the flyover project, which is a 2.8 kilometre-long elevated routes with nine exit and entry locations, as well as has street lights and retaining walls, started on July 10, 2017, and was fully completed last Wednesday (May 11) at a cost of RM492.5 million.

He said the ministry and its agency, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, will continue to be committed in upgrading the traffic system, public transport and the development of traffic facilities for the convenience of the city dwellers.

“This commitment is in line with the objective of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) government to make Kuala Lumpur one of the best cities in terms of traffic network, as well as able to meet the needs and aspirations of the people,“ he said in his speech at the opening of the flyover here today.

Shahidan said the flyover is also to the Maju Expressway and will facilitate those from Putrajaya and Puchong to enter Kuala Lumpur.

It also provides access to those wanting to exit Jalan Bukit Bintang, he said, adding that the project was also planned to be connected to the Setiawangsa-Pantai Expressway.-Bernama