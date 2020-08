KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not plan to introduce any new law to preserve inter-racial harmony and unity as the existing laws are sufficient to address threats to unity, National Unity Deputy Minister Datuk Ti Lian Ker told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said existing laws such as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, Section 504 of the Penal Code and subsection 41 of the Sedition Act 1948, were sufficient.

He said anyone who intentionally issued statements that could threaten unity and harmony could be charged under these laws.

“What is needed is enforcement, implementation, awareness and education,” he said.

Ti also called on MPs to help preserve and strengthen national unity by inculcating principles of the Rukun Negara.

He was responding to a question by Datuk Jalaludin Alias (BN-Jelebu) who wanted to know whether the existing laws are sufficient to preserve unity and harmony.

Ti said measures could be taken to educate the people to respect the existing laws.

He added tightening enforcement and imposing punishment on individuals who play up racial and religious issues could help create awareness about the importance of unity.