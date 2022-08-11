No new reports on selling Peranti Siswa devices: Annuar

KUALA LUMPUR: No new reports of Keluarga Malaysia student devices being sold have been received so far, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix).

However, he said the ministry would continue to monitor students in institutions of higher learning (IPTs) who received the device.

“We will know if the device is being misused on campus or not and if it is going anywhere. We will be able to track it because we will be able to monitor the whereabouts (of the device) if it is outside the campus area.

“For example, during the study period, the device should be on campus,“ he told a press conference after handing over community devices to community representatives at the Malaysian Family Digital Economy Centre in Taman Saujana Utama today.

Annuar said out of the 300,000 devices made available to students, only 14 cases of selling them had been reported nationwide so far.

When asked about the claims by some parties that the device is problematic, Annuar said that no reports have been received so far, and that the latest device is the best in the market and of good quality.

On another matter, Annuar, who is also chairman of the Special Task Force on Jihad against Inflation, said the supply of eggs nationwide is expected to fully recover within two months.

He said that following the announcement of a new subsidy, chicken breeders were advised to increase egg production instead of selling the chickens to avoid losses.

“We will try to ensure that there is always a supply of eggs and that the price does not increase, especially during festive seasons, floods and so on,“ he said.

“We have also advised industry players not to slaughter chickens too early so that they can still lay eggs. We have also appealed to some parties not to smuggle eggs to neighbouring countries,“ he said.

On Nov 1, the government agreed to increase the subsidy for Grade A, B, and C eggs by two sen, following the increase of the subsidy at the farm level from eight sen to 10 sen per egg to retain the retail control price for Grade A, B, and C eggs.-Bernama