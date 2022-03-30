No one hurt in Pavilion KL fire (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: A fire sprinkler saved the day when a small fire that broke out at the Pavilion KL shopping mall here today was promptly put out before it spread to other parts of the building.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, the blaze had apparently started at a restaurant on the first floor of the mall at about 2.10pm when a meat roaster caught fire.

As thick smoke rose from the building, firemen in several engines arrived at the scene and learned that the fire sprinkler system was triggered and had put out the blaze.

In a statement today, the management of Pavilion KL mall said no casualties were reported in the fire and the mall continued its business as usual.

It said that the Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire jointly with the mall’s operations and security department.

The management said it will continue to take all necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety and health of its tenants and shoppers are not compromised.

You can watch the video here:

https://www.facebook.com/koleksiviral/videos/305567458193790/