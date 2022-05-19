No orders from senior officers for Sirul to remove firearm, court told

SHAH ALAM: The High Court here, which is hearing a civil suit by the family of murdered Mongolian national, Altantuya Shaariibuu(pix), was told today that there were no orders from senior ranked officers for former policeman Sirul Azhar Umar to remove a firearm from Bukit Aman’s armoury in 2006.

Supt Tonny Anak Lunggan, 42, the investigation officer for the murder case, said this during cross-examination by senior federal counsel Zetty Zurina Kamarudin in the suit filed by Altantuya’s family members against Sirul Azhar and another policeman Azilah Hadri, political analyst Abdul Razak Abdullah Baginda and the Malaysian government.

“Yes, I agree there were no orders by any senior-ranked officer for Sirul Azhar to remove a firearm,” the 26th witness said.

In his witness statement, Tonny said Corporal 125591 had been registered on Page 20 of the armoury registry, along with a signature, for the firearm bearing the serial number S98756.

He said Corporal 125591 was Sirul Azhar’s police identification number and MP 5 (S) was the type of weapon listed in the registry.

Based on information from the registry, Tonny said the same firearm had been taken out on Oct 4, 2006 and returned at 8.15 am on Oct 30 the same year.

Tonny, who is now attached to Bukit Aman’s Prosecution and Legal Division, agreed with Zetty Zurina that there had been no statements recorded that pointed to Sirul Azhar dan Azilah being involved in any special operation in 2006, or any orders from superiors that they were involved in such an operation.

To a question by lawyer Manjeet Singh Dhillon, appearing for Razak Baginda (Abdul Razak), Tonny denied that he had merely made assumptions about his client’s involvement in Altantuya’s death.

Re-examined by lawyer for Altantuya’s family, Sangeet Kaur Deo, the witness, however, said that he had proposed abetment charges against Razak Baginda upon a comprehensive investigation of the case.

“It (abetment charges) was framed based on evidence gathered from statements from witnesses and experts and that is how a conclusion was made. It was not based on assumptions,” Tonny told the court.

On June 4, 2007, Altantuya’s father Dr Shaariibuu Setev and his wife Altantsetseg Sanjaa, as well as two of their grandsons Mungunshagai Bayarjargal and Altanshagai Munkhtulga filed a RM100 million lawsuit against Azilah Hadri, Sirul Azhar, Razak Baginda and the Malaysian government.

However, Altanshagai Munkhtulga’s name was removed as a plaintiff following his death two years ago.

In their statement of claim, they alleged that Altantuya’s death had caused them mental shock and psychological trauma, entitling them to be compensated.

The trial before Judge Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera continues tomorrow. -Bernama