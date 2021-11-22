No party should exercise political hegemony, says Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) should accept an unanimity rule for decision-making, DAP supremo Lim Kit Siang(pix) said today.

He urged the pact to act as a coalition of equals, and no party should exercise political hegemony.

“Such a rule would deter the blunder Pakatan Harapan did, like accepting ‘political frogs’, which was decisively rejected in the Malacca elections,” he was quoted saying The Malaysian Insight.

The Iskandar Puteri MP also pointed out that opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim should not be blamed for PH’s (PH) defeat in the Malacca elections.

Anwar has come under fire from various quarters over PH’s defeat in Malacca.

In the state elections, Anwar’s party, PKR, lost the 11 seats it contested. The party won three seats in the last general election.

As for other PH component parties, DAP won four of the eight seats contested while Amanah scored one.

Many observers had blamed Anwar’s decision to accept two former Umno leaders into PKR and Amanah for the voters rejecting the pact.

DAP had firmly opposed the acceptance of these leaders.

Lim also said that when it formed the government after winning GE14, PH had failed to explore the new coalition politics mindset in Malaysia and was mired in the hegemonic Barisan Nasional mould that had existed for more than 50 years.

However, he also noted that it was counter-productive to zero in on Anwar by putting all the blame on him.