No PAS-Umno official discussion on GE15: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: There has been no official discussion between PAS and Umno on facing the 15th General Election (GE15), said Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix).

He said this was based on the explanation given by PAS at the PN Supreme Council meeting which was chaired by him yesterday.

“It was actually an unofficial discussion and did not involve the parties’ top leadership. There was no progress made from this discussion after UMNO made a stand not to cooperate with PAS in GE15,” he said in a statement, here, today.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said PAS had reiterated its stand to strengthen cooperation with the parties in PN.

He said the meeting also made a stand on focusing on efforts to assist the people, particularly the low-income group in facing the effects of inflation in an economic situation that was projected to be not getting better.

“The meeting also noted that the B40 group has progressed to B60 and provision of aid to those with the lowest income should be focused on by the government.

“To lessen the burden of this group, PN has ordered all its party machinery at all levels to undertake the Prihatin Rakyat programme across the nation for the channelling of aid to those in need,” he added.

The PN Supreme Council meeting also approved the appointment of constituent chiefs for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Pahang.-Bernama