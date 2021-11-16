No PDRM cartel, EAIC conducting second probe on claims: Hamzah

KUALA LUMPUR: The Home Ministry today confirmed that there is no cartel operating within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) as alleged by a former Inspector-General of Police.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin(pix) said an internal investigation was conducted by PDRM, and to ensure transparency, the matter was also brought to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) for further investigation.

“There are two investigations concerning the matter. PDRM has conducted an internal investigation and found no cartel (in the force) as alleged.

“There is a second probe by the EAIC, which is free to conduct investigations, but there are no results yet,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the policy level in the Dewan Rakyat today.

On allegations on the Twitter and Telegram accounts of ‘Edisi Siasat’ concerning ‘the buying of ranks’ in the force, Hamzah said investigations by the Bukit Aman Integrity and Standard Compliance Department found no truth in them.

He said all rank promotions were done according to proper procedures.

“All issues raised by any party will be given due attention based on the complaints lodged, but if they come without complainants’ particulars, they won’t be entertained.

“A culture of slandering people or creating a bad perception without being accountable is irresponsible. Action will be taken based on verified information and complaints only and not from poison pen letters,” he said. -Bernama