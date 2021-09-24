No place for arrogance, ignorance in Covid-19 fight

The public must continue to be vigilant despite the reopening of more economic sectors and certains relaxation of the standard operating procedures (SOP) announced by the government.

The fact that 80% of Malaysia’s adult population have received their vaccination shots against the Covid-19 virus is welcoming and pleasing.

However, I cannot help but notice the lax of adherence to the SOP by society.

Have we forgotten our fierce fight against the virus just a couple of months ago? Have we forgotten the high positive cases and deaths recorded?

I am sure we are all fully aware of this. So, why has society lowered its guard in the fight against the pandemic? Please, do not have this lackadaisical mentality.

I liken the situation to a boxing match. We have the edge now with the advantages of the vaccine in our corner of the ring.

Do not for one second assume that the vaccine gives us full immunity against the virus, thus we can throw all caution to the wind and not follow the rules. There is no place for arrogance and there is certainly no room for ignorance in our fight against the virus.

Let us not throw away what we have achieved thus far. Let us not waste the commitment, dedication and perseverance of our frontliners.

The ultimate price paid for non-compliance is with human lives. Innocent people have lost their fight against the virus.

Let us truly embrace and practise the concept of being a “Malaysian Family”. Let us unite and battle the pandemic as one, not as selfish individuals who think that contracting the virus happens to the other person.