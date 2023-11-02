No plan to end petrol, diesel subsidies for now: Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: The government is still maintaining petrol and diesel subsidies for now and has no plans to abolish them in the near future, said Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (pix).

He said thus far, the government's stance on petrol and diesel subsidies remains unchanged.

“That's an independent view (of economists). The government is free to accept any view.

“However, for now, the government today is still maintaining petrol and diesel subsidies, until a decision for us to implement targeted subsidies is made,” he told reporters after launching the Retail Sector Digitalisation Initiative (ReDI), in Kipmall, Tampoi, here, today.

The Pulai Member of Parliament said this when asked about the expectations of economists, regarding the possibility that the unity government will announce the abolition of petrol and diesel subsidies in the tabling of the next budget while replacing them with a system of assistance to those in need.

Meanwhile, he said his ministry plans to open five ReDI programmes, in Penang, Melaka, Perlis, Sabah and Sarawak.

“As of Dec 31 last year, a total of 8,479 rural traders have switched to the digital medium, and now it has been expanded further in the state of Johor by targeting a total of 233 Kipmall traders and 120 traders at the Perling Public Market,” he said.

Last year, ReDI, which reduces dependence on cash, and benefits consumers and traders, has been successfully implemented on a pilot basis in Putrajaya, Hulu Terengganu, Pangkor Island and Labuan. -Bernama