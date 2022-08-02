No radiation, radioactive element detected on two suspected China rocket objects

PUTRAJAYA: There was no radiation or radioactive element detected on the two objects suspected to be debris of China’s rocket found in Sarawak recently, said the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI).

MOSTI said the matter was confirmed by a team which carried out further investigations into two objects found in Kampung Nyalau, Bintulu and Kampung Sepupok Lama, Niah, Miri in Sarawak yesterday.

Four officers of the Bintulu District Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB) together with the Hazardous Material Team (Hazmat) of the Fire and Rescue Department and the Bintulu District Police have conducted an investigation at the first location in Kampung Nyalau.

“Based on the measurements and the results of the initial investigation, it was found that the first suspected object of around 13 centimetres in size did not emit any radiation and no radioactive elements were detected on the object.

“Meanwhile, the measurements and results of the preliminary investigation on the second object in Niah, Miri also showed similar results,“ MOSTI said in a statement today.

In this regard, MOSTI said the two objects suspected to be Chinese rocket debris are safe for further investigation and analysis.

MOSTI through the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) in collaboration with the Department of Chemistry will carry out a detailed investigation on the two objects to confirm whether the objects are related to the re-entry incident of debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket or no.

The results of the investigation and analysis will be notified and appropriate action will be considered in accordance with Act 834 (Malaysian Space Board Act 2022) and international treaties related to space under the management of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), said MOSTI.

On Sunday, the media reported that debris from China’s Long March 5B rocket was detected crossing Malaysian airspace in several areas including around Sarawak.

MOSTI in a statement said its continuous monitoring through the Malaysian Space Agency (MYSA) as well as a statement by the Chinese Space Agency found that the re-entry of the rocket debris into the Earth’s airspace was detected at 12.55 midnight Saturday Malaysian time.

According to MOSTI, the debris was recorded falling around the Sulu Sea, which is an area between latitude 9.1 degrees North and longitude 119.0 degrees East.-Bernama