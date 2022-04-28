No Raya cheer for nine families who lose homes in Kota Bharu fire

KOTA BHARU: One of the victims of a fire that destroyed nine houses in Lorong Senai-Berek 12 here this morning said she has to remain strong and calm despite losing her house and everything she had prepared for Hari Raya Aidilfitri in the incident.

Tuan Nah Tuan Mat, 53, a single mother of two, said she was buying kitchen items at Pasar Berek 12 not far from her house when a trader told her about the blaze.

“I immediately rushed home as I was worried my house could have been affected by the fire. I was also concerned for the safety of my two children, aged 24 and 22,

“When I got back, I was shocked to find my house had been razed and nothing could be salvaged. However, I am thankful that my children are safe,“ she told Bernama here.

Tuan Nah said she was wondering how she would celebrate Hari Raya this year after losing her husband on March 24, and now tragedy has struck again.

Another victim, nasi kerabu trader Che Nab Che Jaafar, 65, said she and her family were devastated as all their Hari Raya clothing and items used for her business were destroyed by the fire.

“I am very sad because my children’s clothes, money and items used for my nasi kerabu business are all gone.

“I don’t know how my family will celebrate Aidilfitri this year,“ said Che Nab, who also lost 100 chickens stored in the freezer at her house.

Kelantan Fire and Rescue Department director Zainal Madasin said upon receiving an emergency call at 9.53 am, 35 personnel from the Kota Bharu, Kota Darulnaim and Pengkalan Chepa stations were sent to the scene.

“The fire affected nine houses, five of which were destroyed and four suffered 20 per cent loss,” he said.

He said the fire was brought under control at 10.30 am, and the cause of the blaze has yet to be established.-Bernama