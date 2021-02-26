No reason for civil servants to refuse Covid-19 vaccine - CUEPACS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services Malaysia (CUEPACS) has urged 1.6 million civil servants in this country to give their full support and cooperation in making the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme a success.

Its president Adnan Mat said as the front machinery of the country’s administration, civil servants should set an example for the society so that they would be confident and get accurate information on the Covid-19 vaccine.

He added that healthy civil servants would be the driving force for the government’s machinery to implement the country’s economic recovery programmes.

“There is no reason for civil servants to reject the Covid-19 vaccine or not taking part in the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme because we are the frontliners to ensure the country’s victory in the battle against the pandemic,” he said in a statement here, today.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah became among the early recipients of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine to mark the beginning of the nationwide immunisation programme.

Adnan said civil servants could show their support and cooperation to the programme by registering for the vaccination via the MySejahtera application.

He also advised those who have or would receive the vaccine shots to share positive stories so as not to cause worry among society.

“If there is any problems or allergies, they must refer to the relevant parties.

“We cannot fail the implementation of the largest immunisation programme in the country’s history because this is our last chance to return to normal life,” he said. — Bernama