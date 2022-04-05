No redress for abandoned projects house buyers

PETALING JAYA: With so many abandoned housing projects, the National House Buyers Association (HBA) is baffled over why there has not been a single case of delinquent developers being prosecuted under laws criminalising such practice.

HBA secretary-general Datuk Chang Kim Loong said under Section 18A of Housing Development (Control and Licensing) Act 1966 that was amended in 2015, any licensed housing developer who abandons or causes to be abandoned, a housing development or any phase of a housing development, shall be guilty of an offence and upon conviction, shall be liable to a fine of between RM250,000 and RM500,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

“A total of 198 abandoned private housing projects were recorded in Peninsular Malaysia, some as old as 1997. These statistics do not even include projects by the government or their agencies that have been abandoned,” he told theSun.

Chang said even the best legislation to counter a particular situation in the country would remain as an “ornamental piece”, unless strict enforcement was carried out against offenders to instil respect for the law and fear of the penalties.

“The Local Government and Housing Ministry is the guardian of the housing legislation that was passed by Parliament. Yet, how do you account for the surmounting problematic housing projects?

“It is not that the ministry does not have the laws. It’s the sheer lack and lax enforcement,” he said.

HBA, which is a non-political, non-profit organisation manned by volunteers, has been at the forefront of championing the interests of house buyers.

“One of the greatest injustices is to end up being a victim of an abandoned housing project. It is a traumatic experience having to endure a situation where you place your entire savings to own a home, only to discover the house never gets completed and worse, you still have to service the bank loan.

“It should be pointed out that these statistics do not include those not declared by the ministry, which are still left idle under the categories of ‘sick projects’, they are nearly three-fold the figures of abandoned ones,” Chang said, adding that the dilemma faced by victims of failed housing projects is a widespread national issue.

“This is not only unfair. It is downright unacceptable and disgusting. How do we expect those who are directly facing such a situation to stomach it while the developers go scot-free?”

Chang said the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic had further forestalled the property industry and continues to beset stakeholders with massive problems that could precipitate costs that may run into billions of ringgit, with the number of abandoned projects expected to rise due to the economic slowdown, resulting in cash-strapped property developers.

He added that the possibility of a post-pandemic spike in distressed projects cannot be discounted since cash flow hiccups would affect both developers and buyers, especially the M40 and B40 household groups which have become more vulnerable, with many facing job losses and salary cuts.

“The public who rely on legislation is often let down. It is only good on paper and will continue to remain in our archives unless the existing laws are used to their full capacity”.

Chang acknowledged that there was no easy solution to abandoned projects, except to prevent it from happening as well as adopting pre-emptive measures and enforcement.