No ‘reward’ for Kukusan assemblywoman for joining Harapan Rakyat

TAWAU: Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) president Tan Sri Liew Yun Fah has called on all parties to stop slandering Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal(pix) who purportedly received reward for joining the party.

Liew said Rina who quit Parti Warisan (Warisan) to join Harapan Rakyat did not receive any reward from any party.

“For me, Rina is a brave person to join my party which is a small party led by a Chinese leader, I have reminded her that she would face slanders,” he said at a media conference with Rina here today.

He said Rina should be given the opportunity to prove to the people that she is hardworking and cared for the constituents of Kukusan.

“Give her three months, if Rina could not work but only talk, then she deserved to be reprimanded that she joined Harapan Rakyat for rewards,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rina said she was ready to face accusations and resistance after deciding to switch to a small local party, but focused on issues in Tawau.

“I am aware that I am a newcomer to politics and Warisan was my initial struggle but I will continue that struggle with Harapan Rakyat and I am fighting for Sabah for Sabahans,“ she said.

She explained that her participation in Harapan Rakyat, despite being a small party, was because she sees the work of helping the people easier because the party president lives in Tawau.

Rina said after this, many programmes that had been planned before for the Kukusan area would be continued from time to time.-Bernama