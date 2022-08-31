No robbery incident in Genting Highlands: Police

KUANTAN: Police confirmed that no robbery occurred in Genting Highlands as viraled on social media today.

Bentong District Police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar said no report was received or lodged by any party regarding the incident.

“Police have also conducted an investigation and confirmed that no robbery took place as claimed in a video or audio clip that had gone viral on social media,” he said in a statement today.

He urged all parties to cooperate by not making any speculation or spreading false information that could cause confusion and disturb public order.

A video recording, which went viral via the TikTok application, claimed that either a robbery or a fire might have occurred since the casino at the resort could not be accessed.-Bernama